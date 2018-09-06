LONDON — The British luxury fashion brand Burberry will stop using real fur in its products.
The company said Thursday there will be no real fur in its London Fashion Week catwalk show later this month. It will also phase out existing real fur products.
The company has made only limited use of real fur in recent years with clothing incorporating fur from rabbit, fox, mink and Asiatic racoon. Those will now be eliminated.
The Sept. 17 show will mark the debut collection for new creative chief Riccardo Tisci, who replaced Christopher Bailey at the helm.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
UK security chief says Putin responsible for Novichok attack
Britain's security minister said Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin bears ultimate responsibility for the nerve agent attack targeting a former spy in England, also warning that the U.K. would counter Russian "malign activity" with both overt and covert measures.
World
Germany slams Romania over Hitler moustache posting
A German official is criticizing representatives of Romania's governing party for engaging in "a campaign of defamation" against the southeastern European country's German minority.
World
South Sudan judge convicts 10 troops for 2016 rampage
A military judge in South Sudan on Thursday sentenced 10 soldiers to jail for a 2016 rampage in which a local journalist was killed and five international aid workers were gang-raped.
World
Slovenia police arrest 2 after armed group video surfaces
Slovenian police on Thursday arrested two people for paramilitary activity after video footage and photos surfaced on social media of a group of armed, masked men led by a right-wing former presidential candidate.
World
Iraqi cleric calls for parliament session on Basra clashes
Iraq's popular Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr has called for an urgent parliamentary session to discuss the situation in the southern city of Basra, where protests against poor public services and joblessness have turned violent.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.