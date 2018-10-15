LONDON — An independent report says Britain's House of Commons is a sometimes dysfunctional workplace in which bullying and sexual harassment have long been "tolerated and concealed."

The report by former High Court judge Laura Cox says a culture of "deference, subservience, acquiescence and silence" has helped inappropriate behavior thrive.

Parliament commissioned the inquiry in March after allegations of inappropriate behavior were made against several lawmakers and Commons staff members.

Cox received information from more than 200 people, and her report says Commons staff spoke of being subjected to bullying, sexual or racial harassment and "inappropriate touching" including kissing and bottom-patting.

She said in Monday's report that fixing the problems would require a "seismic shift" and not just a few new procedures.