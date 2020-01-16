CHICAGO — Chicago Bulls center Daniel Gafford left Wednesday night's game against Washington after he dislocated his right thumb on a steal.
Gafford's thumb was bent back after he picked off a pass by Ian Mahinmi early in the first quarter. The 6-foot-11 Gafford called timeout and ran off the court in the direction of the Bulls' locker room.
X-rays were negative, and the team said he is expected to miss two to four weeks.
Gafford was selected by Chicago in the second round of last year's draft. He was averaging 4.9 points and 2.5 rebounds coming into the game.
Luke Kornet came in after Gafford departed.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Jean-Baptiste, Ryan lead Chattanooga past Wofford 72-59
David Jean-Baptiste scored 18 points and Matt Ryan had 17 points as Chattanooga topped Wofford 72-59 on Wednesday night.
Wild
Gameday preview: Wild vs. Tampa Bay
One of the hottest teams in the NHL, Tampa Bay (28-14-4) has won 11 of its past 12 games.
Wild
Slumping Wild takes a day off to recharge mentally
Boudreau says mental fatigue has become issue.
Gophers
Halftime adjustments lead No. 18 Pirates past No. 5 Butler
Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard kept it simple at halftime Wednesday.
Gophers
Joyner scores 16 points to send Merrimack past Bryant
Idris Joyner scored 16 points and Mykel Derring scored 14 off the bench and Merrimack beat Bryant 71-67 on Wednesday for its third straight win.