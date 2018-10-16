CHICAGO — The Chicago Bulls and Zenni Optical have announced a five-year deal that makes the online eyewear retailer the first company to place a sponsorship patch on the franchise's jersey.
The patch will be on the left breast of the team's jerseys, starting with the opener at Philadelphia on Thursday. Chicago's first home game is against Detroit on Saturday.
The agreement announced Tuesday also encompasses marketing elements, community initiatives, digital assets and signage at the United Center.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Local Judge denies Keith Ellison's petition to keep divorce file sealed, redact 'sensitive' information
More from Star Tribune
Local Judge denies Keith Ellison's petition to keep divorce file sealed, redact 'sensitive' information
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Business
National
Students defrauded by colleges score win in court decision
Students defrauded by for-profit colleges scored an important victory on Tuesday, when a court cleared the way for an Obama-era policy that will make it easier for them to get their student loans forgiven.
National
US to enter trade talks with Japan, European Union, Britain
The Trump administration notified Congress on Tuesday that it plans to pursue trade agreements with the European Union, Japan and Britain.
Business
UnitedHealth Group predicts Medicare growth
The comments came as nation's largest health insurer beat quarterly profit expectations.
Minneapolis
Eleven condo tower gets approval of Minneapolis planners
The high-rise building promises to take residential living in Minneapolis to a new level.
Variety
The Latest: Verizon giving credit to hardest-hit counties
The Latest on Hurricane Michael (all times local):
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.