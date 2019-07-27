It's crazy how quickly bullpen usage can change.

The Twins bullpen was wheezing after the Yankees series, particularly the topsy-turvy loss on Tuesday during which the Yankees scored nine runs off relievers. Now, after two seven-inning outings

by starters, the bullpen needs work.

Closer Taylor Rogers hasn't pitched in three games. Righthander Carlos Torres, who was called up Thursday, has yet to make his Twins debut. And Trevor May entered Saturday not having pitched since last Sunday.

Lefthander Martin Perez, who starts tonight, gave up five runs over four innings to the Yankees on Monday. The 20 batters he faced were the fewest he's faced as a starter this season. Can he bounce back against the White Sox, or will some relievers get some work in? Chicago is struggling, but it has a 17-17 record against lefthanded starters. Perez is 3-1 with a 4.88 ERA against the White Sox in his career.

One injury update: C. J. Cron swung against flip throws today and there's a chance he will hit on the field Sunday. But the goal is to take time with his thumb injury.

Twins

Max Kepler, RF

Jorge Polanco, SS

Nelson Cruz, DH

Eddie Rosario, LF

Mitch Garver, C

Marwin Gonzalez, 1B

Miguel Sano, 3B

Jonathan Schoop, 2B

Byron Buxton, CF

Martin Perez, LHP

White Sox

Leury Garcia, LF

Yoan Moncada, 3B

Jose Abreu, 1B

James McCann, C

Wellington Castillo, DH

Jose Rondon, SS

Yolmer Sanchez, 2B

Adam Engel, CF

Ryan Cordell, RF

Ivan Nova, RHP