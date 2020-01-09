A Dayton, Minn., man fired a gun at officers who were attempting to search his home Tuesday, coming so close to officers that holes were torn in one’s clothing, according to charges.

Officers returned gunfire. No injuries were reported in the shooting in the 12200 block of N. Pineridge Way in the suburb located northwest of Minneapolis.

Faris M.T. Hussien, 26, was charged Thursday in Hennepin County District Court with three counts of first-degree assault.

While the charges did not specify why officers were at Hussien’s home, a search warrant affidavit filed in the case revealed that they were investigating a theft case. Hussien allegedly used wrongly acquired in-store credit to purchase a $859 snowblower from Menards, the affidavit said.

Police requested a warrant to search his home, garage and property about 10 p.m. and recovered a snowblower.

According to the complaint: Two officers approached Hussien’s front door as a third stood nearby off to the side. One of the officers knocked on the door and identified himself as an officer.

Hussien locked the door’s dead bolt from inside. After police kicked in the door, he fired multiples shots at them, the charges said.

“Victim 1 had five bullets in his clothing, four in his jacket and one in his pant leg,” the charges said.

A second officer fired at Hussein.

No one was injured. The complaint did not say how the first officer avoided injury.

According to the search warrant affidavit: Hussein used four in-store credits totaling about $856 to buy the snowblower.

The credits are issued when a customer returns an item they purchased.

The credits came from four different Menards stores. One of the credits, about $299 from a Maple Grove location, was obtained on Dec. 3 by a different suspect who allegedly took a drill and flashlight off the store shelf and obtained credit for the items.

That credit was given to Hussein, the affidavit said. Hussien purchased the snowblower on Dec. 7, and the suspect from the Maple Grove incident picked it up at the Maple Grove location on Dec. 19, according to the affidavit.