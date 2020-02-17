MILWAUKEE — Police are investigating after a bullet penetrated a window of a dormitory on the Marquette University campus.
Authorities say the bullet came from an exchange of gunfire between two cars outside Wells St. Hall Sunday night. No one was injured.
Officials say the bullet hit an eighth floor window of the dorm.
Marquette University police and resident assistants went door to door in the dorm to check on students.
Wells St. Hall houses 465 students on eight floors. Police say there is no ongoing threat on campus.
