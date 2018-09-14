SOFIA, Bulgaria — Bulgarian police have detained a Romanian and a Bulgarian journalist working on a story of suspected fraud of European Union funds.

Romanian investigative journalist Attila Biro of the Rise Project Romania investigative site told The Associated Press he and colleague Dimitar Stoyanov of "Bivol" were acting on a tipoff and had traveled to an area southwest of the Bulgarian capital, Sofia on Thursday evening.

In a field there, they found sacks of documents, some burning and others shredded. As they were taking photographs, police appeared and handcuffed the pair, he said. The police removed the sacks.

He said the two were taken to a police station and released early Friday. Biro said police told him he was detained to "be identified."

Romanian diplomats in Bulgaria provided assistance to Biro.