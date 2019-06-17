LONDON — Two brothers from Bulgaria have been provisionally suspended from professional tennis for corruption.
The Tennis Integrity Unity says 24-year-old Karen Khachatyran and 19-year-old Yuri Khachatyran "are ineligible to compete in or attend any sanctioned event organized or recognized" by the sport's governing bodies. Their suspension took effect on Saturday.
The TIU did not disclose what the brothers may have done.
Karen Khachatyran has a ranking of No. 3,021 in singles. Yuri Khachatyran is No. 3,126.
