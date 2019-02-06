ISTANBUL — Turkish media say an eight-story building has collapsed in Istanbul, killing at least one person.
NTV television says Wednesday that rescuers are trying to reach at least four people who are believed to be trapped inside the building.
The cause of the collapse was not immediately known.
Zeki Dag, the local district administrator, told CNN-Turk television that more than a dozen families were living in the building.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Romanian police detain Italian who performed plastic surgery
Romanian police on Wednesday detained an Italian citizen who allegedly posed as a plastic surgeon in clinics around Bucharest.
World
Ukraine's exiled ex-president warns of possible vote rigging
Ukraine's exiled former president, who was found guilty of fueling a deadly separatist conflict in the east, is warning of possible vote rigging in the country's upcoming presidential election.
World
Building collapses in Istanbul, reports say at least 1 dead
Turkish media say an eight-story building has collapsed in Istanbul, killing at least one person.
World
EU blocks merger deal to create European rail giant
European Union authorities on Wednesday blocked a deal to create a rail giant that could compete with China, angering France and Germany, which vowed to change the way the EU works.
World
Not plane sailing: Jumbo jet crawls through Dutch fields
A Boeing 747 has begun its final journey — making its way at walking pace rather than jet speed — from Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport to the grounds of a nearby hotel, where it will be turned into a visitor attraction.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.