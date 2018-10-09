DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Police in Bahrain say some 20 people were injured when a building collapsed in the island kingdom.

The Interior Ministry said Tuesday that an "old building" collapsed in Salmaniya, a neighborhood of Bahrain's capital, Manama.

The two-story residential building reportedly housed foreign laborers.

Police said the injuries were "medium and serious," without elaborating, and that 60 rescuers with firetrucks and ambulances responded.