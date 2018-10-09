DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Police in Bahrain say some 20 people were injured when a building collapsed in the island kingdom.
The Interior Ministry said Tuesday that an "old building" collapsed in Salmaniya, a neighborhood of Bahrain's capital, Manama.
The two-story residential building reportedly housed foreign laborers.
Police said the injuries were "medium and serious," without elaborating, and that 60 rescuers with firetrucks and ambulances responded.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
The Latest: UN expert says Turkey in bind over missing Saudi
The Latest on the mystery surrounding the fate of a Saudi journalist who disappeared while visiting the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul (all times local):
World
Media outlet linked to man charged by US hit by arson attack
A news outlet linked to a Russian multimillionaire accused of meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election has reportedly been hit by an arson attack.
World
Building collapses in Bahrain, injuring 20
Police in Bahrain say some 20 people were injured when a building collapsed in the island kingdom.
World
Poisoning suspect honored by Putin in 2014, UK group says
One of the two suspects in the poisoning of a Russian ex-spy in England is a medical doctor in Russian military intelligence who was honored as a Hero of the Russian Federation by President Vladimir Putin in 2014, a group of British investigators said Tuesday.
World
US student detained in Israel for alleged boycott support
In a groundbreaking case, Israel has detained an American graduate student at its international airport for the past week, accusing her of supporting a Palestinian-led boycott campaign against the Jewish state.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.