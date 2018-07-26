– The day before this week’s catastrophic dam failure in Laos, the companies building the dam knew that it was deteriorating, and one of them saw a potential trouble sign three days in advance. Yet many people living downstream received no warning of the deadly flood that was about to sweep away villages, farms, livestock and people.

The companies said they had warned Laotian officials of the danger, and some villages were evacuated, but the dam’s collapse killed at least 27 people — many more are still missing — and displaced at least 6,600 others in Laos. On Thursday, state media in Cambodia reported that as many as 25,000 more people in that country were being evacuated from the northern border province of Stung Treng as the flood surge made its way south.

Now, as rescue workers scramble to find missing villagers and care for others in makeshift shelters, questions are mounting about the speed of the one-party state’s response, the quality of the companies’ work, and whether they could have done more to prevent the accident or alert people to the peril.

Xe-Pian Xe-Namnoy Power Co., a joint venture of two South Korean firms, one from Thailand and a state-owned Laotian firm, is building the hydroelectric project, which includes several dams.

The state-controlled Lao News Agency initially reported that 5 billion cubic meters of water had spilled over the dam, but later quietly revised that number downward to half a billion cubic meters, or roughly 17.7 billion cubic feet, of water. Even the lower volume would be enough to cover an area the size of Manhattan in water 28 feet deep.

Accounts given by the two South Korean companies differ in several details and do not answer the crucial question: When did they know, or should they have known, that the dam might be headed toward collapse?

On Friday, engineers noticed a depression, or “settlement,” about 4 inches deep in the center of the dam, Korea Western Power, one of the companies, said in a report to South Korea’s Parliament.

A company official told lawmakers — one of whom released the report Thursday — that such sinking was common with the kind of heavy rainfall the region was experiencing, so the engineers decided to monitor it rather than take action.

On Sunday, engineers found 10 “fractured settlements” on the top of the dam and set out to repair them but could not get the necessary repair equipment to the scene until Monday afternoon, when it was too late, the company’s report said.

SK Engineering & Construction of South Korea, the main builder of the project, said Thursday that it had discovered at 9 p.m. Sunday that part of the dam’s top was missing.

In a statement, the company said it had “immediately” reported the damage to local authorities and evacuations of the nearest villages began, but it did not alert the provincial government until noon the next day that the dam might deteriorate further.