HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — Desure Buie had a career-high 44 points as Hofstra easily defeated Elon 102-75 on Saturday.
Buie, averaging 17.3 points per game coming in, made 15 of 19 shots, including 6 of 8 3-pointers.
Isaac Kante had 19 points for Hofstra (12-5, 3-1 Colonial Athletic Association). Omar Silverio added 13 points and Jalen Ray had 10 points for the Pride.
Zac Ervin had 17 points for the Phoenix (4-12, 0-3), whose losing streak reached five games. Marcus Sheffield II added 17 points and six assists.
Hofstra faces Northeastern on the road on Thursday. Elon takes on College of Charleston at home on Thursday.
