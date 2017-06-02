Buffalo Wild Wings Inc. investors this morning will choose between competing visions of the company’s future, in the most pivotal vote placed in the hands of shareholders of a large Minnesota-based company since 2009.

In a choice between competing slates of directors, investors will be also be deciding whether or not to embrace a reshaping of the company’s chain of 1,250 restaurants and keep its longtime chief executive, Sally Smith, who over 21 years built Buffalo Wild Wings into a firm with $2 billion in annual sales.

An activist investor backing one slate of directors wants Smith out and the company to sell nearly all of its approximately 600 company-owned outlets to franchisees. The investor, Mick McGuire of Marcato Capital Management, says the transformation will yield dividends for investors and lower the company’s capital spending.

But it may also distract the company and thousands of managers and employees for several years as the sales process plays out. Buffalo Wild Wings executives favor a slower transition. The company notes that the only fast casual firm to attempt such an extreme makeover, DineEquity Inc., owner of Applebee’s, has seen its performance languish.

The vote, taking place at the company’s annual meeting at a Minnetonka hotel, marks the first time an activist has driven a battle against a Minnesota company to shareholders since 2009, when investor William Ackman sought strategic control of Target Corp. Shareholders in that case sided with the company.

For Golden Valley-based Buffalo Wild Wings, Marcato’s challenge represented an assault on its reputation as one of the best-performing restaurant firms in the country. The company for years outperformed peers in growth and operational measures, but its growth leveled off in 2015 and Buffalo Wild Wings has repeatedly missed sales and profits targets since then.

The company is also facing broader challenges as restaurant chains in recent years overbuilt, particularly in suburbs, just as younger adults started to rely more heavily on deliveries and eating at home. Buffalo Wild Wings, which markets heavily to sports fans, is also contending with a drop in TV viewership for sports events.

Marcato first took a stake in Buffalo Wild Wings and approached management with its transformation agenda in May last year. The firm raised its stake to the public disclosure level of 5 percent last August and added more in recent weeks through put options to become the third-largest holder of Buffalo Wild Wings shares after BlackRock Inc. and Vanguard Group, two of the largest providers of mutual funds and ETFs.

Those two firms and other large institutions will have the biggest impact in the vote. The 20 largest owners of Buffalo Wild Wings stock have nearly 70 percent of outstanding shares.

Three firms that advise institutional investors on proxy battles split their recommendations. Glass Lewis endorsed the Buffalo Wild Wings board slate, while Egan-Jones endorsed Marcato’s slate. Institutional Shareholder Services, the largest such firm, recommended three of Marcato’s four nominees but criticized its agenda of selling a large number of company-owned restaurants.

Buffalo Wild Wings shares were up 1 percent in early trading.