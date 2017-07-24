Buffalo Wild Wings’ new small-format concept is debuting in Minnesota today (Monday), offering five patrons free wings for a year.

B-Dubs Express, a smaller, stream-lined version of the chain sports bar nicknamed “B-Dubs,” will open at 7529 France Av. S. in Edina, the first of two storefronts planned for the state. The offshoot outlets will offer counter service and cater to takeout orders, though customers can dine in – and enjoy Buffalo Wild Wing’s signature TV lineup of sports programming – as well.

The menu, in addition to Buffalo Wild Wings’ traditional and boneless wings, will boast chicken tenders, salads, a chicken sandwich, a burger and buffalo mac and cheese. Draft and bottled beer and wine will also be available.

Beginning on Monday, patrons can submit entries to win free wings for one year. The drawings will take place on July 24 through July 30 at the Edina storefront. Additionally, Vikings’ wide receiver Stefon Diggs will be at the Edina location on Aug. 1 to serve wing orders and pose for pictures.

The second storefront, in the Knollwood Crossing Center at 525 N. Blake Rd. in Hopkins, will debut on Aug. 7. Both locations will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.