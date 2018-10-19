MINEOLA, N.Y. — Two alleged MS-13 gang members have been charged with murder in separate killings of two teenagers who were hacked to death in New York.

Josue Figueroa-Velazquez and Kevin Lopez-Morales were arraigned on a grand jury indictment Friday in the deaths of 15-year-old Angel Soler and 19-year-old Josue Amaya Leonor on Long Island. Both pleaded not guilty.

Soler's body was found last October and Leonor's was found May 30. Prosecutors say both victims were killed because they were perceived to be enemies of MS-13.

Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas says the victims were lured to the woods by the defendants and other gang members and "ruthlessly" hacked to death.

An attorney for Lopez-Morales said he had no comment. An attorney for Figueroa-Velazquez did not immediately return a call seeking comment.