Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy vows he's playing at Green Bay on Sunday after missing Sunday's game against the Vikings because of a rib cartilage injury.

McCoy made the announcement after saying he was able to run at full speed during practice Wednesday. McCoy has been sidelined since Bills center Ryan Groy fell on the left side of McCoy's chest in the third quarter of Buffalo's 31-20 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 16.

Coach Sean McDermott referred to McCoy as being day to day. The Bills' injury report listed McCoy as practicing on a limited basis.

• The Packers signed defensive back Bashaud Breeland, adding a veteran to take Davon House's place after the backup cornerback and special teams player was placed on injured reserve because of a shoulder injury. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers (left knee), tight end Jimmy Graham (knee), guard Justin McCray (shoulder) and linebacker Nick Perry (concussion protocol) also missed practice. Tackle Bryan Bulaga (back) and safety Josh Jones (ankle) were limited.

• Texans safety Andre Hal's Hodgkin lymphoma is in remission.

• The Patriots placed running back Rex Burkhead on injured reserve, three days after he left the game against the Detroit Lions because of a neck injury.

• Eagles receiver Alshon Jeffery has been cleared for contact. Jeffery has not yet played this season after undergoing offseason rotator-cuff surgery.

• Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota is starting this weekend against the Eagles, no matter how limited his injured right hand might be. Mariota is Tennessee's best option with backup Blaine Gabbert in the concussion protocol.

• Joey Bosa remains sidelined by a foot injury but the Chargers defensive end is hopeful he can return in early November.

NBA

League aims for better workplace cultures

The NBA has told teams that it will have several events in the coming months designed to help improve workplace cultures, as well as find more ways to have women in leadership roles.

The NBA's memo revealed plans to hold workshops in Atlanta and Los Angeles in mid-November on diversity and inclusion efforts.

An event is also planned in Charlotte, N.C., over the All-Star break to expand "the pipeline of female talent in basketball operations roles."

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver told teams that he wants to see more women hired around the league — particularly leadership and supervisory positions.

Last week, Mavs owner Mark Cuban agreed to donate $10 million to organizations that help those affected by domestic violence and encourage the hiring of women in leadership roles after an investigation found Mavericks employees committed serious workplace misconduct.

AROUND THE HORN

Tennis: Second-ranked Caroline Wozniacki and third-ranked Angelique Kerber both lost in the third round of the Wuhan Open. Wozniacki lost to Olympic champion Monica Puig 7-6 (10), 7-5, while Wimbledon champion Kerber was upset by Ashleigh Barty 7-5, 6-1.

NHL: Columbus defenseman Seth Jones will be sidelined four to six weeks because of a knee injury.Jones had 16 goals and 41 assists last season.

Soccer: Mauro Manotas scored twice in the first half to lead the Houston Dynamo to the U.S. Open Cup title, 3-0 over the Philadelphia Union. Houston qualified for the CONCACAF Champions League.

ASSOCIATED PRESS