ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — For the first time in 42 years, the Bills have a player wearing O.J. Simpson's former No. 32.
Running back Senorise Perry wore the jersey number at Buffalo's spring practices this week.
Simpson, whose name remains on the Bills Wall of Fame, served nine years for armed robbery and assault after confronting two sports collectibles dealers at a Las Vegas casino hotel in September 2007.
The Pro Football Hall of Famer was acquitted of two counts of murder in the 1994 slayings of his ex-wife and her friend Ron Goldman, but a civil court jury found him liable for wrongful death and ordered him to pay $33.5 million.
