A new estimate of the state’s economic outlook shows Gov. Tim Walz and state lawmakers will have less money than previously anticipated as they set the next two-year budget.

The state’s budget surplus shrunk to a little more than $1 billion in Thursday’s forecast, down from a previous projection of $1.5 billion.

Walz debuted his budget plan last week. The latest number could force him to make some revisions, and will be the mark legislators work off as they finalize their own targets for state spending.

“Slower projected economic growth and lower observed collections compared to prior estimates result in a reduced revenue forecast throughout the budget horizon,” according to Minnesota Management and Budget. “A slightly lower expenditure forecast partially offsets the overall reduction to the projected balance.”

The trend of slower growth is expected to continue in the future, the announcement said.

State economists and budget officials offer predictions twice a year on how the state’s economy will fare.

Minnesota Management and Budget Commissioner Myron Frans has been warning this February forecast will not be as rosy as the previous one from November. The past two months of state revenue updates showed tax collections were less than expected.

Economic growth has also slowed nationally, with growth in the gross domestic product down at the end of last year, the Commerce Department reported Thursday.

Walz, a Democrat, debuted a significant number of spending proposals in his budget for 2020 and 2021, but he left $789 million on the bottom line. He said earlier this week that those dollars were an indication that he was wary about what Thursday’s forecast would show.

“We need to be overly cautious and fiscally responsible, because the rainy day fund and our fiscal responsibility is something I’m unwilling to give on,” Walz said.