The Shakopee school board is moving ahead with an independent investigation into the district after officials discovered a multimillion-dollar budget error. The school board approved an agreement with St. Paul consulting firm, NeuVest, to investigate the overall health of the district at their Monday meeting.

The district has faced heavy criticism from the community following an e-mail sent in March by district Superintendent Rod Thompson notifying staff of the error that led to a $4.5 million budget shortfall.

The error was revealed to the board in December by then-district finance director Mike Burlager. Soon after, Burlager announced his retirement.

“Recent events suggest that as an organization we should pause and look deeper into our system and operations,” Scott Swanson, board chairman, said at Monday’s meeting. “To facilitate this, an outside investigator will be meeting with employees to obtain greater insight into our organizational health. This will allow us to determine where we are and whether any changes should be made as we look to the future.”

The district held a forum on March 20, where community members lined up to question the school board in the auditorium at the Shakopee West Junior High School. Board members took four hours of questions, but residents still left unsatisfied with the district’s answers.

Ashley McCray, school district spokeswoman, said the board will stay out of the NeuVest’s efforts to ensure a neutral, thorough and unbiased investigation.

“Community members have raised some issues and concerns, saying they want us to look at the district as a whole,” she said.

District residents have been particularly concerned with the superintendent’s handling of the error.

“It is important to note this has nothing to do with Superintendent Rod Thompson,” McCray said. “This is not an investigation on him. This will focus on the overall district, however, he does support this.”

The hourly rate for NeuVest’s services will cost the district about $275 an hour.