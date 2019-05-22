ST. PAUL, Minn. — Deals are starting to come together as Gov. Tim Walz and top legislative leaders prepare for a special session to finish work on the state's next two-year budget.

Walz's office said Wednesday the Democratic governor, GOP Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka and Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman have resolved the remaining differences that were holding up a tax bill, and bills to fund E-12 education, public safety and environmental programs.

Highlights include more state aid for cities, counties and public school districts.

The leaders agreed earlier this week on funding bills for higher education and agriculture.

The sides still have not yet announced a date or duration for the special session. The leaders expressed hope earlier for a one- or two-day special session late this week.