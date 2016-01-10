It all started when Grant, 88, sauntered out to field to toss the coin at Sunday's Vikings-Seahawks game, which, at kickoff, featured an official temperature of minus-6 degrees. He was wearing a short-sleeved polo shirt.
And the Internet went wild.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wild
Emrick not surprised at the play of Fleury in leading Vegas
Michael "Doc" Emrick is a bit surprised about the success of the expansion Vegas Golden Knights, but not about goalie Marc Andre Fleury's role in…
Sports
Reusse: Playoffs show success of Gary Bettman-era NHL expansion
Nashville, Tampa Bay, Las Vegas and soon Seattle are alive with hockey fever while the NBA has settled for relocating teams in secondary markets like Oklahoma City,
High Schools
North High basketball star Wilson commits to North Dakota State
Odell Wilson, IV, a five-year starter whose Minneapolis North teams won two state titles, will play college basketball at North Dakota State, the school announced…
Wild
Germany gets 1st win at worlds, Switzerland beats Belarus
Olympic runner-up Germany rebounded from three straight losses at the ice hockey world championship on Wednesday to hand newcomer South Korea a 6-1 defeat.
Twins
Mets undercut 1st-inning rally by batting out of order
The Mets batted out of order in the first inning against the Reds on Wednesday, undercutting a rally.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.