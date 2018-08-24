Better sleep

Feeling like Goldilocks, tossing and turning in your sleep? Perhaps it’s time for a new mattress. Gain insights on the latest innovations in mattress technology and how to select the right one for your sleep style at a mattress seminar. Gabberts will have experts on hand with knowledge on varying products. 10 a.m. Sept. 1. Free, advance registration required at gabberts.com. 3501 Galleria, France Av. S., Edina and 3201 Country Dr., Little Canada.

Buckthorn removal

Help combat invasive species by learning how to identify common and glossy buckthorn, as well as the beneficial look-alikes that should be protected. Discuss the best management practices and weed establishment vs. native regrowth after removal. Get instruction on how to safely use buckthorn herbicides, and try out your new skills by cutting and treating buckthorn to earn a Buckthorn Blaster to take home. Participants are advised to wear protective equipment. 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 8, registration required by Sept. 5 at maplewoodnaturecenter.com. Free. 2659 E. 7th St., Maplewood.

Wildflower tour

Take a guided walk through nature as seasons change. The two-hour tour consists of driving and walking short distances to see a variety of fall blooms. 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 8. Oak Savanna Learning Center, 16797 289th Av. NW., Zimmerman. fws.gov/refuge/sherburne.

Autumn re-imagined

Back away from the cliché fall color palette, and create a nontraditional arrangement in this floral design workshop. Craft a fresh arrangement with shades of green-grey, burgundy and cream that are less literal interpretations of the season. With the help of a design expert, use specialty mums, berries, calcynia and other stems to complete your centerpiece, and learn how to extend its life. 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 15. $59. Bachman’s 6010 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls. bachmans.com.

MELISSA WALKER