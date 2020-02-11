MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks will be without Giannis Antetokounmpo for Monday night's game against the Sacramento Kings after the All-Star forward posted a picture of his new baby on his Twitter account.
Antetokounmpo, the reigning MVP who also is scheduled to be a team captain in the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, tweeted "Liam Charles Antetokounmpo in the house" on Monday afternoon.
It is the first child for Antetokounmpo and his girlfriend.
Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.0 points, 13,5 rebounds and 5.8 assists. Milwaukee has the best record in the NBA at 45-7, including going 4-0 in games without Antetokounmpo.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Harris, No. 1 South Carolina win first ever over UConn 70-52
Ty Harris scored 19 points, Aliayah Boston dominated underneath and No. 1 South Carolina held UConn to a record-low two points in the opening quarter on the way to a 70-52 win Monday night — its first-ever win over the fifth-ranked Huskies.
Wolves
LeBron James among 44 US Olympic basketball team finalists
LeBron James is considering a return to the Olympics.James — a two-time gold medalist and three-time Olympian — was among 44 players announced by USA…
Wild
Wild trades Zucker to Penguins for Galchenyuk, first-round pick, prospect
Jason Zucker played nine seasons with the Wild, scoring 132 goals.
Sports
Dealing Stefon Diggs not crazy idea for Vikings
The Twins, Timberwolves and Wild pulled off big-time trades in the last week. Minnesota United has had plenty of offseason action, while WNBA free agents…
Sports
The Latest: Bourbon the whippet is top hound at Westminster
The Latest on the Westminster Kennel Club dog show (all times local):