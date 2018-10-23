MILWAUKEE — Four people have been arrested and accused of stealing a luxury SUV from a Milwaukee Bucks executive during the team's home opener.

Police say the 2018 Tesla Model X worth more than $100,000 was stolen from a space outside the Bucks' Schlitz Park offices while its owner, team senior vice president Alex Lasry, was blocks away at the Fiserv Forum Friday night. Authorities say the criminals got a hold of the vehicle's keys.

The stolen Tesla has been recovered.