MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks will play the inaugural game at Fiserv Forum on Oct. 3 when they open the preseason against the Chicago Bulls.
The Bucks said Tuesday they will wrap up their preseason schedule with a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Fiserv Forum on Oct. 12. Tickets for both Milwaukee home games go on sale Aug. 6.
The Bucks and Fiserv Co. of Brookfield announced last week a 25-year naming rights deal for the team's new $524 million downtown arena, scheduled to open Aug. 26.
In addition to the two home preseason games, the Bucks will travel to play Minnesota at a location to be announced, on Oct. 7, and at Oklahoma City on Oct. 9 against the Thunder.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Twins end suspension of Papa John's pizza at Target Field; Lynx don't budge
The team had suspended the business relationship in wake of pizza chain founder using racial slur.
Local
Metro Transit cuts come after struggles with driver shortage
Metro Transit says no more regular service cuts are planned, but State Fair service will be altered.
Minneapolis
Minneapolis hires firm to investigate how draft report on ketamine use was leaked
One council member says he doesn't want anyone punished for release of "valuable information."
South Metro
Slain Mendota Heights officer gets monument on anniversary of his death
A committee considered the most fitting site for a permanent monument to Scott Patrick, killed in 2014.
Local
'Row The Boat' wall unveiled at U hospital
The 'Row The Boat' wall was unveiled at the University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital by Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck and his family.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.