MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks have added veteran guard Kyle Korver.
The team announced the signing Thursday. The 38-year-old guard was waived July 7 by Phoenix — which acquired him in a trade with Memphis — making him a free agent.
Korver had been traded to Memphis by Utah, where he played most of last season.
Korver appeared in a combined 70 games with the Cavaliers and Jazz last season, averaging 8.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists and shooting 39.7% from 3-point range. The 2015 All-Star ranks third among all active NBA players in 3-point field goal percentage (42.9) and ninth in NBA history.
