MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks general manager Jon Horst says the search for the team's next coach is underway with interviews starting as early as this weekend.

Horst said Friday that current coach Joe Prunty will be among those interviewed after the former assistant led the Bucks to a 21-16 record following the firing in late January of Jason Kidd.

Horst says that Prunty "has earned the right to be part of this process. He will be."

Horst also says that the team has a thorough plan and process in place, but with no timeline to fill the position.

The Bucks' job is attractive with a new arena opening in the fall and budding NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo leading a young core.