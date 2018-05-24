MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named to the All-NBA second team.

It's the second consecutive season that Antetokounmpo has been named second team All-NBA. He's the first Buck selected to an All-NBA team in back-to-back seasons since Sidney Moncrief in 1984-85 and 1985-86.

In his fifth NBA season, Antetokounmpo led the Bucks to their second consecutive playoff berth and the team's most wins since the 2009-10 season. He set new career highs in points (26.9) and rebounds (10.0) per game in addition to dishing out 4.8 assists per game, second-highest of his career. He also shot a career-best 52.9 percent from the field.

Joining Antetokounmpoon on the All-NBA second team are San Antonio's LaMarcus Aldridge, Toronto's DeMar DeRozan, Philadelphia's Joel Embiid and Russell Westbrook of Oklahoma City.