Cleveland Cavaliers (1-1, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (1-1, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

Cleveland travels to Milwaukee for a Central Division matchup.

Milwaukee finished 60-22 overall and 14-2 in Central Division play during the 2018-19 season. The Bucks shot 47.6% from the field and 35.3% from 3-point range last season.

Cleveland finished 4-12 in Central Division play and 6-35 on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Cavaliers allowed opponents to score 114.1 points per game and shoot 49.5% from the field last season.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Bucks Injuries: None listed.

Cavaliers Injuries: Dylan Windler: day to day (stress reaction), Ante Zizic: out (foot), John Henson: out (hamstring).