The final day of the regular season saw the firing of two NFL coaches, with the jobs of a number of others on the line as teams that failed to make the playoffs began thinking about next season.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fired Dirk Koetter, who went 19-29 over three seasons, on Sunday evening. Shortly thereafter, the Jets announced that they were firing Todd Bowles, who followed a 10-6 debut in 2015 with records of 5-11, 5-11 and 4-12.

Koetter seemed resigned to his fate. The Bucs went 9-7 in his first season after taking over for Lovie Smith, but they followed up with consecutive 5-11 finishes. Tampa Bay has missed the playoffs 11 consecutive seasons and hasn't won a playoff game since its Super Bowl run under Jon Gruden in 2002.

"I appreciate the opportunity they gave me," Koetter said.

The Jets hired Bowles, 54, in January 2015 after firing Rex Ryan. The Jets got off to a solid start under Bowles, but they never made the next step.

"The record says it all," Bowles said.

Jaguars stand pat

Jacksonville coach Doug Marrone and GM Dave Cald­well will return next season.

Team owner Shad Khan issued a statement saying top executive Tom Coughlin has decided to retain the two, even though the team flopped to last place in the AFC South.

Less certain are the fates of quarterback Blake Bortles and running back Leonard Fournette. Bortles is 24-49 in five seasons as a starter. Fournette, the No. 4 overall pick in 2017, missed eight games because of injuries and a suspension.

Fournette, who was inactive Sunday at Houston, was caught by TV cameras sitting on the bench during the game and chatting with fellow running back T.J. Yeldon while the offense had the ball. They were clearly disengaged with teammates and coaches, and Coughlin reprimanded them in a statement afterward.

The team also notified Fournette that his suspension last month voided the remaining guarantees in his rookie contract, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Etc.

• Arizona receiver Larry Fitzgerald would only commit to one event taking place after the final game of his 15th NFL season, and at least for now it had nothing to do with a retirement ceremony. "I'm going to go play golf tomorrow, I know that," the Holy Angels product said.

• Washington running back Adrian Peterson said he hoped to be back with the team in 2019. "I definitely want to be a part of it," the 33-year-old said.