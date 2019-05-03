East Ridge boys’ basketball coach Bryce Tesdahl is expected to be named Minnetonka’s boys’ basketball coach on Friday, according to a source close to the situation.

He will replace Ryan Freeberg, who resigned following his third season with the Skippers. Minnetonka went 39-42 during Freeberg’s tenure.

Tesdahl guided East Ridge to a fourth-place finish this past season in its first Class 4A state tournament. The Raptors wound up 28-4 on the year after going 23-6 in his first season with the program in 2017-18.

The Raptors have two of the state’s best players in their respective classes — 6-10 junior forward Ben Carlson and 6-7 sophomore guard Kendall Brown — returning next year.

Tesdahl coached at New Prague the previous two years, where he also had back-to-back 20-win seasons. The Trojans went 23-5 in 2016-17 after finishing 20-8 the previous year.

Tesdahl started his coaching career as a graduate assistant for three years at the University of Minnesota-Duluth. He is the grandson of former Chisholm coach Bob McDonald, who won more than 1,000 games in his career.