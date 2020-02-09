NORFOLK, Va. — Joe Bryant Jr. had 20 points as Norfolk State routed Delaware State 85-57 on Saturday night.
Devante Carter had 19 points and eight rebounds for Norfolk State (11-13, 7-2 Mid-Eastern Conference), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Jermaine Bishop added 18 points. Steven Whitley had 11 points and eight rebounds.
Myles Carter had 13 points for the Hornets (3-19, 2-6). Johquin Wiley added 11 points. Fahim Jenneto had 10 points.
John Crosby, who led the Hornets in scoring coming into the matchup with 20 points per game, had only 9 points on 3-of-11 shooting.
Norfolk State faces Morgan State at home next Saturday. Delaware State plays South Carolina State on the road on Monday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wolves
Raptors top Nets 119-118, extend record winning streak to 14
Fred VanVleet scored 10 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter, Pascal Siakam scored 20 points, including the tiebreaking free throw with 22 seconds remaining, and the Toronto Raptors extended their franchise-record winning streak to 14 by beating the Brooklyn Nets 119-118 on Saturday night.
Gophers
Colorado overcomes 16-point deficit in win over Stanford
A classic comeback by Colorado, a five-point play by Stanford, a valiant effort by the short-handed Cardinal and an historic start by the 24th-ranked Buffaloes.
Wild
Crosby leads Penguins over Panthers 3-2
Sidney Crosby scored his 10th goal in the second period, and the Pittsburgh Penguins held off the Florida Panthers for a 3-2 win Saturday night.
Gophers
Send-half run sends N. Kentucky racing from Detroit Mercy
Jalen Tate scored 24 points and Tyler Sharpe scored 17 and Northern Kentucky pulled away from Detroit Mercy in the second half for an 84-65 win on Saturday.
Gophers
Lewis scores career-high 37 as Alabama tops Georgia in OT
Kira Lewis Jr. and Alabama finally found a way to win a close game.