WINNPEG, Manitoba — Bryan Little broke a tie with 2:09 left and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 on Sunday night to open a six-game homestand.
Patrick Laine opened the scoring for the Jets at 4:14 of the third period, and Kyle Connor added an empty-net goal with a second left. Backup goalie Laurent Brossoit stopped 42 shots for the victory, allowing only Micheal Ferland's tying goal.
Petr Mrazek made 23 saves for the Hurricanes.
After Laine one-timed a pass from Blake Wheeler on a power play to put the Jets ahead, Ferland poked home a shot from Dougie Hamilton that was drifting behind Brossoit. Little then slammed in the winner for his first goal of the season.
NOTES: Winnipeg put Marko Dano on waivers before the game. The 23-year-old forward hasn't played for the Jets, his third NHL franchise, this season. He was a 2013 first-round draft pick by Columbus.
UP NEXT
Hurricanes: At Tampa Bay on Tuesday night.
Jets: Host Edmonton on Tuesday night.
