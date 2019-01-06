Up 17 points early in the third quarter, up 10 entering the fourth, the University of Minnesota women’s basketball team collapsed Sunday at Williams Arena, losing to Illinois 66-62.
The Gophers used an impressive run to end the second quarter to take a 14-point halftime lead. But, when it mattered, the Gophers couldn’t score.
While being out-scored 23-9 over the final 10 minutes of the game, in front of 6,622 fans, the Gophers shot just 4-for-20 and turned the ball over seven times. Up 62-61 with 1:21 left, the Gophers went scoreless the rest of the way.
The Gophers (12-2, 1-2 in Big Ten Conference play), dropped their second straight game while losing for the first time at home (10-1). The Illini (10-5, 1-2), won for the first time in conference play.
Brandi Beasley led the Illini with 18 points, including a jumper that put the Illini up for good, 63-62. Alex Wigginger scored 11 – all in the second half.
The Gophers were led by Annalese Lamke’s 18 points. But they all came in the first half. She missed two free throws with 1:21 left in the game and the Gophers trailing by a point. Jasmine Brunson scored a career-high 17 points.
