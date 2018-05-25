A person who committed suicide returning as a ghost. A student armed with guns. A brutal rape. These are just three reasons why Netflix’s “13 Reasons Why” has reignited concerns over its content and the effect it could have on its impressionable teen audience. (Warning: This story contains spoilers.)

Chock-full of trigger warnings, including a video featuring the show’s leads, the series’ highly anticipated second season debuted last weekend, bringing excited fans back to the fictional Liberty High School. The 13-episode installment revolves around the aftermath of 17-year-old Hannah Baker’s suicide, the main plot line of Season 1.

While graphic scenes of suicide are absent from Season 2, the new season continues to address sensitive topics including suicide, rape, substance abuse and gun violence, with sometimes disturbing scenes.

The second season has not been as well received as the first, which was 2017’s most-tweeted-about show and maintained an 80 percent critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. The Parents Television Council has called on Netflix to pull the series, describing Season 2 as “a ticking time bomb to teens and children.”

“If you come into the series with feelings of hopelessness or depression,” wrote council program director Melissa Henson, “you’ll never walk away from the series feeling any better. And if you’re not feeling that way, the series will make you feel hopeless and depressed.”

Echoing concerns from Season 1 about romanticizing suicide, mental health experts worry that showing Hannah’s ghost promotes the false idea that, after committing suicide, teens could see how their friends and family react.

The show also tackles gun violence in schools in the season finale, as a bullied teen arrives at a school dance with guns. Instead of calling police, the students confront the boy themselves.

This is not the right message to be sending to students faced with a shooter, Phyllis Alongi, clinical director of the Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide, told NBC: “When someone has a gun, you don’t stay with the person and try to take the gun away from them. You call the authorities.”

She added that it’s important to teach kids there are “confidentialities they can’t keep. … When something concerns you, even when it’s just intuition, you need to seek out help.”

The show’s creator, Brian Yorkey, told the Hollywood Reporter that he was interested in “trying to understand what goes into the experience of a young man who goes that route.”

Another scene in the finale left mental health experts and fans concerned the show has taken things a step too far. Before he attempts to shoot his classmates, Tyler is attacked and sodomized by members of the school’s baseball team in a bathroom.

In a new after-show called “13 Reasons Why: Beyond the Reasons,” Yorkey and members of his cast discussed the new season. When asked why Tyler’s sexual assault was shown in such a graphic way, Yorkey referenced a concept called radical empathy, which is an attempt to build empathy with someone who is completely different from you.

“It was important for us to try and bring the audience over to Tyler’s side a little bit,” Yorkey said. “As brutal as that scene is to watch, I defy anybody to watch it and not feel pain for Tyler.”