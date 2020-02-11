MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Lynx hired Rebekkah Brunson as an assistant coach, as the WNBA's all-time leading rebounder announced her retirement on Tuesday.

Brunson, who won four of her five WNBA championships with the Lynx, sat out the 2019 season while recovering from a concussion and pondering her future. The 38-year-old will become the second player in franchise history to have her jersey retired, joining Lindsay Whalen. Brunson appeared in five All-Star games and went to the WNBA finals eight times in 15 seasons. With 57 postseason victories, Brunson has the most in league history.

Brunson became the third former Lynx player on staff under general manager and head coach Cheryl Reeve, joining Katie Smith and Plenette Pierson. Reeve recently said she decided to from now on only hire female assistants to help further their development toward becoming head coaches.