NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Jordan Bruner had a season-high 23 points as Yale defeated Brown 70-56 on Friday night.

Bruner hit 4 of 6 3-pointers. He added seven rebounds and three blocks.

Both teams were playing their first Ivy League game of the season.

Paul Atkinson had 12 points and 11 rebounds for Yale (12-4), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Jalen Gabbidon added 12 points.

Tamenang Choh had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Bears (7-7). Jaylan Gainey added 11 points, eight rebounds and five blocks.

Brandon Anderson, whose 20 points per game coming into the matchup led the Bears, had only 6 points on 2-of-10 shooting. He also had seven turnovers but only four assists.

Yale faces Howard on the road on Monday. Brown plays Yale at home next Friday.