The new Colossal Cafe is now open in a spot one mile from its original location in Minneapolis.

Owners John and Elizabeth Tinucci decided to make the move to 2403 E. 38th St. this spring in order to gain more space (the original was tiny).

The latest iteration of the cafe – which also has locations on Como Avenue and Grand Avenue in St. Paul – will keep the same menu that boasts pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and more. The new space will have 44 seats in the main dining area as well as a 24-seat patio. Hours are from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Guests will find the same good food and friendly service they’ve come to expect from Colossal, but now in a much larger space,” Elizabeth Tinucci said in a release.

The original location on 42nd Street has been closed since March 31, but the Tinuccis still maintain control at the space, and hinted at a fresh turnaround.

“We’re not quite done at the original location quite yet,” John Tinucci said in the release. “We have something new in the works for the neighborhood favorite and will be announcing plans soon!”

(Photo by Tom Wallace, Star Tribune)