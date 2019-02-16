ANAHEIM, Calif. — Jaroslav Halak made 30 saves in his fourth shutout of the season, and the Boston Bruins beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-0 on Friday night for their fourth consecutive victory.

Noel Acciari and Jake DeBrusk scored for the Bruins, who have earned at least a point in nine consecutive games. Chris Wagner added an empty-netter with 1:31 remaining.

Kevin Boyle made 26 saves for the Ducks, who have lost 20 of their past 23 games.

Acciari put the Bruins in front 5:31 into the first period when he tipped Brandon Carlo's powerful slap shot past Boyle, ending a 16-game scoreless streak.

Carlo had gone 25 games without a point since scoring at Pittsburgh on Dec. 14. He also made a big defensive play by deflecting Brandon Montour's follow-up shot of a breakaway by Ducks rookie forward Max Jones late in the first period.

The Bruins made it 2-0 on DeBrusk's power-play goal 5:07 into the second. Boyle got caught out of position after challenging David Krejci, who easily skated past the rookie and fed DeBrusk for an easy tap-in. DeBrusk scored for the second straight game.

Torey Krug had the secondary assist, his sixth during a five-game streak.

NOTES: It was Halak's 46th career shutout. ... Anaheim was shut out for the sixth time this season. ... Krejci has three goals and three assists in his past five games. ... Krug has nine assists in his past nine games.

