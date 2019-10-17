Bruce Smith, a native of Faribault, Minn. remains the only Gophers football player to win the Heisman Trophy.

Smith, a halfback, was named the 1941 Heisman winner after leading the Gophers to their second straight Big Ten and national championship.

In 1940, Smith's memorable 80-yard touchdown run against Michigan, led by that year's Heisman winner Tom Harmon, gave the Gophers a 7-6 victory.

After World War II, Smith played for the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams of the NFL.

He is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. His jersey number (54) was retired by the University of Minnesota in 1977.

