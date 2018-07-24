Bruce Grant, a son of former Vikings coach Bud Grant, passed away Tuesday morning because of brain cancer, according to his Caring Bridge website posting.

Grant, 57, played quarterback at Minnesota Duluth from 1980-83 while the team had a 22-game win streak.

He had surgery for a brain tumor in late May, the site said. In an interview with WCCO Radio’s Mike Max in October, Grant said, “They haven’t told me, ‘Oh, you’ve got five years, you’ve got 10 ...’ I don’t know. I haven’t even asked that question because I don’t want to hear the answer. ... Every day is a blessing.”

Grant, a graduate of Bloomington Lincoln High School, was a three-year starter at UMD. He threw for 3,690 yards and 36 touchdowns and set 15 school passing records.

Bud Grant and his wife, Pat, had six children. Pat died in 2009 at age 81 from Parkinson’s disease.

A memorial service for Bruce Grant will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the Westwood Community Church in Excelsior.