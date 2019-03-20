TOKYO — Jay Bruce of the Seattle Mariners has gotten the first hit of the 2019 Major League Baseball season and Oakland's Stephen Piscotty has connected for the first home run.
Bruce lined a single off the glove of shifted Athletics shortstop Marcus Semien with two outs in the top of the first inning Wednesday at the Tokyo Dome. Piscotty homered to center field in the bottom of the first off Marco Gonzales.
Oakland's Mike Fiers threw the first pitch of the season, a ball to Dee Gordon at 6:36 p.m. (5:36 a.m. EDT).
Mariners newcomer Edwin Encarnacion was the first player to strike out this year and Seattle third baseman Ryon Healy made the first error.
