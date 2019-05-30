MONTREAL — Omar Browne and Saphir Taider scored in the Montreal Impact's 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake on Wednesday night.
Evan Bush made three saves to help the Impact (7-6-3) end win for the first time in four games.
Sam Johnson scored a late goal for Real Salt Lake (6-7-1). The Utah club had won three straight.
Browne opened the scoring in first-half stoppage time for Montreal's first goal at Saputo Stadium in 232 minutes. Taider made it 2-0 from the penalty spot in the 68th minute after former Impact defender Donny Toia knocked down Sagna in the 18-yard-box.
Johnson scored in the 84th minute.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Gophers scheduled rugged nonconference games with a purpose
Gophers coach Jamie Trachsel confirmed that a tough schedule was meant to nullify the reasoning the NCAA selection committee used to send the 2017 Gophers on the road for a regional after a 54-3 start.
MN United
Calvo's heads in goal in stoppage time, Fire tie DC United
Francisco Calvo headed in a goal in the second minute of second-half stoppage time to help the Chicago Fire tie D.C. United 3-3 on Wednesday night.
Twins
Indians get season-high 18 hits, beat Red Sox 14-9
Carlos Santana homered and hit Cleveland's first triple of the season, Greg Allen added a pair of three-baggers and the Indians pounded out a season-high 18 hits in a 14-9 win over the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night.
Gophers
Gophers softball team gets props from Wolverines coach
The Gophers are the first Big Ten team to reach the World Series since the Wolverines in 2016.
Gophers
Five Gophers to watch in softball's World Series
Here are Gophers players to keep an eye on in the Women's College World Series.