PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Ivy League school Brown University will bestow an honorary degree to English musician Sting.
The Rhode Island school will present him with the degree at its 250th commencement Sunday. Nobel Prize-winning physicist J. Michael Kosterlitz is among other honorees.
Sting formed the pioneering British rock band The Police with Stewart Copeland and Andy Summers in 1977. He co-founded an environmental organization, the Rainforest Fund, to protect the world's rainforests.
Seniors are proceeding to the First Baptist Church in America from the Brown campus before commencement. Located in Providence, it's the oldest Baptist church congregation in the U.S.
