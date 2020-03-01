RICHMOND, Ky. — Jomaru Brown had 17 points to lead six Eastern Kentucky players in double figures as the Colonels narrowly beat Morehead State 80-76 on Saturday night. Ty Taylor added 16 points for the Colonels. Michael Moreno chipped in 14, Tre King scored 11 and Russhard Cruickshank had 10. Taylor also had six rebounds, while Moreno posted eight rebounds.
James Baker had 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Eagles (13-18, 7-11 Ohio Valley Conference). Jordan Walker added 17 points and six rebounds. Ta'lon Cooper had 14 points.
The Colonels improve to 2-0 against the Eagles on the season. Eastern Kentucky defeated Morehead State 78-71 on Feb. 13. The Colonels end the regular season at 15-16 (12-6).
