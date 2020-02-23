SEATTLE — Terrell Brown scored 25 points as Seattle defeated Cal State Bakersfield 69-54 on Saturday night.
Morgan Means had 11 points and six rebounds for Seattle (14-14, 7-6 Western Athletic Conference). Delante Jones added 11 points and Riley Grigsby had eight rebounds. Brown shot 9 for 10 from the foul line and collected six rebounds.
Czar Perry had 12 points for the Roadrunners (11-17, 5-8). Cam Allen and De'Monte Buckingham scored 11 each.
The Redhawks improve to 2-0 against the Roadrunners for the season. Seattle defeated Cal State Bakersfield 86-79 on Jan. 25.
Cal State Bakersfield plays Texas Rio Grande Valley at home on Thursday. Seattle plays at California Baptist on the road next Saturday.
