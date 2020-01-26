MURRAY, Ky. — Tevin Brown had 22 points as Murray State won its ninth consecutive game, topping Tennessee State 76-64 on Saturday night.
Devin Gilmore had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Murray State (15-5, 8-0 Ohio Valley Conference). DaQuan Smith had 10 points and eight assists for the Racers. KJ Williams added 12 points and Demond Robinson had 10 points.
Carlos Marshall Jr. had 15 points for the Tigers (12-9, 4-4). Michael Littlejohn added 15 points and five steals. Emmanuel Egbuta had 10 points.
Murray State plays Eastern Illinois at home on Thursday. Tennessee State plays at Jacksonville State on Thursday.
