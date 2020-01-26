BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Terrell Brown had 21 points as Seattle defeated Cal State Bakersfield 86-79 on Saturday night.
Morgan Means had 19 points and 13 rebounds for Seattle (11-11, 4-3 Western Athletic Conference). Mattia Da Campo added 14 points. Riley Grigsby had 13 points.
Taze Moore tied a career high with 23 points plus eight rebounds and five steals for the Roadrunners (10-11, 4-2). Justin Edler-Davis added 17 points. De'Monte Buckingham had 16 points and seven rebounds.
Seattle plays California Baptist at home next Saturday. Cal State Bakersfield matches up against New Mexico State on the road on Thursday.
