CORVALLIS, Ore. — Kennedy Brown scored 16 points and No. 5 Oregon State turned up its defense in a 64-32 rout of Hawaii on Friday night.

Brown, a 6-foot-6 freshman forward, was 6 of 9 from the field, including 4 of 6 on 3-pointers as the Beavers (8-0) dominated from the outset.

Taylor Jones added 12 points on 5-for-6 shooting from the field for Oregon State. Leading scorer Mikayla Pivec added 11 points and Destiny Slocaum 10.

Julissa Tago led Hawaii (4-5) with 12 points.

Oregon State closed the third quarter on a 12-0 run to take a commanding 48-20 lead into the final period. The lead grew to as many as 32 points in the fourth quarter.

The Beavers are off to an 8-0 start for the first time since the 2015-16 season. That team reached the Final Four.

The Beavers shot 49.1% compared to 23.2% for the Rainbow Wahine. Oregon State had a 43-31 advantage on the boards.

Oregon State closed out the second quarter with a 10-2 run and led 31-15 at the break.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon State: The Beavers showed no rust after a six-day layoff. ... Oregon State is the only team with three wins against opponents in this week's AP Top 25 — No. 16 DePaul, No. 21 Miami and No. 22 Missouri State.

Hawaii: The Rainbow Wahine took a major step up in competition against their first ranked opponent of the season and struggled to score against the Beavers' aggressive man-to-man defense

UP NEXT

Oregon State: Hosts Utah State on Dec. 14

Hawaii: At Washington on Sunday.

